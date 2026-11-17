JAMSHEDPUR, Nov 17: Tata Steel is targeting an ambitious expansion of its annual steelmaking capacity in India to 50 million tonnes over the next decade and is exploring the possibility of setting up a 15 MT greenfield plant in Maharashtra, as it seeks to capitalise on the country's growing steel demand, Managing Director and CEO T V Narendran said.

The company, which currently has an annual capacity of around 27 million tonnes, believes its existing manufacturing facilities can support expansion to 50 million tonnes, while Maharashtra could emerge as a major growth destination beyond its ongoing projects.

"We have a roadmap for 40 MT. We also know that the existing facilities can go up to 50 MT, so that is clear. The path is available. It is up to us how fast we can move," Narendran said in an interview.

"We are constantly looking five years, 10 years ahead. How do we create a pathway so that we can grow fast? It is not that we are going to move from 27 MT to 60 or 70 MT overnight," he said.

The expansion plans underline India's growing importance for the Tata Group steel major, with the country's contribution to its revenues rising significantly over the past 15 years.

"Fifteen years back, India was 30 per cent of our revenues. Today, it is 70 per cent," Narendran said.

The company will continue to allocate the bulk of its annual capital expenditure towards India, which has emerged as its principal growth market at a time when steel consumption in Europe remains largely stagnant.

Tata Steel plans to spend around Rs 18,000-20,000 crore on capital expenditure this year, of which approximately 75 per cent will be invested in the country.

"Most of the capital that we spend every year on growth will continue to be allocated to India," Narendran said.

Maharashtra could become the next major destination for the company's expansion once discussions with the state government are concluded and the necessary land is secured, he said.

The state government has been encouraging steel companies to set up manufacturing facilities, with Gadchiroli emerging as a potential location for a large-scale project.

However, Tata Steel is not dependent on a single greenfield location to achieve its capacity expansion targets, Narendran said, adding that its existing facilities at Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Meramandali and Neelachal Ispat Nigam offer several avenues for growth.

Narendran said the company now had greater flexibility to grow through different production technologies and manufacturing locations, unlike the earlier period when its expansion options were more limited.

"We have built plants based on different process routes. The important thing is that we now have optionality," he said.

Tata Steel is also evaluating different steelmaking technologies, including electric arc furnaces and recycling-based production, to support its future expansion.

However, Narendran cautioned that moving from 27 million tonnes to 50 million tonnes or beyond would require substantial capital and careful sequencing.

A greenfield steel plant with a capacity of around 5 million tonnes typically takes three to four years to build.

The company spends around Rs 15,000-16,000 crore annually on capital expenditure in India and will need to maintain strong profitability, cash flows and balance-sheet strength to sustain its expansion plans, he said.

Alongside capacity expansion, Tata Steel is seeking to increase the proportion of higher-value products in its portfolio, reducing its dependence on the economics of commodity steel.

Narendran said the company was focusing on products that require specialised manufacturing capabilities, customer approvals and technological differentiation.

"Anyone can make steel, but not everyone can make very high-end steel," he said.

The strategy includes expanding its downstream presence in pipes, wires and tinplate, while strengthening its business with automotive, oil and gas, infrastructure and consumer markets.

Tata Steel is the world's largest tinplate packaging producer and among the largest players in the pipes segment.

In India's automotive steel market, the company has more than 50 per cent market share and is also increasing supplies to the oil and gas industry, Narendran asserted.

Its consumer-facing Tata Tiscon brand has revenues of around Rs 15,000 crore, making it one of the country's largest such brands, Narendran said.

The company has also built a strong business-to-consumer franchise and expanded its engagement with small and medium enterprises.

The objective, he said, was to improve realisations through better products and closer customer relationships while simultaneously reducing operating costs.

"In a volatile industry like ours, it is very important to be the last person standing," he said.

"Tata Steel believes cost competitiveness is essential to remain profitable even when international steel prices decline," Narendran said, adding that the company was well positioned on this front in India, although structural cost disadvantages continued to affect its European operations.

Narendran said hydrogen-based steelmaking also remained a longer-term proposition, with hydrogen needing to become available at around USD 2 per kg to make the economics attractive.

While the government is discussing ways to promote green steel, Indian customers are not yet consistently willing to pay the required premium.

The company will therefore continue to improve the carbon efficiency of existing plants while gradually adopting alternative technologies as the business case develops.

Narendran said Tata Steel was not currently pursuing major inorganic expansion opportunities, although it would consider acquisitions that offer attractive opportunities in value-added products.

For the company, the immediate priority remains building capacity, improving product mix and strengthening its financial ability to capture India's long-term steel demand growth.

The larger ambition is to build a manufacturing footprint that can support Tata Steel's growth over the next 15-20 years, he emphasised. (PTI)