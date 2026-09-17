Tata Sons Reappoints Chandrasekaran, But Tata Trusts Call The Vote "Illegal", Setting Up Boardroom Battle

MUMBAI, Sep 17: Tata Sons' board on Thursday voted to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a further five-year term, but Tata Trusts, the group's majority shareholder, immediately declared the resolution invalid, escalating a leadership dispute that has simmered inside the conglomerate for more than a year.

The dramatic reversal of events unfolded at the nearly three-hour-long board meeting.

For one, Chandrasekaran, 63, last month intimated his intention not to seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, after the board failed repeatedly to reach unanimity on renewing him.

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The board leaned on the trusted Chandra, as he is known, after the Reserve Bank of India rejected the holding company's bid to avoid a stock-market listing.

Tata Sons quickly put out a statement saying "Chandra acceded to the Board's request to reconsider his decision" and thereafter, it "resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure".

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, which together with affiliated trusts controls about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, voted against the reappointment, but the resolution was carried on a majority vote.

"The Board also resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable RBI Guidelines and will seek guidance from RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements," Tata Sons said in a statement.

Tata Trusts rejected the outcome outright.

In a statement, the Trusts said Chandrasekaran's August 12 decision "has been duly accepted and has attained finality", noting they had already asked Tata Sons to set up a selection committee for a successor under the company's Articles of Association.

It argued the reappointment vote "was a legal nullity", saying the Articles require both Trust-nominated directors to back any chairmanship resolution - and since Noel Tata voted against it, "it was rendered legally void and without any basis".

The Trusts said Noel Tata had also submitted a legal opinion from former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud supporting their position, which "was not taken note of by the Board".

In a detailed statement to the board, Noel Tata went further, arguing the question was premature because his own status as a director was unresolved after a general meeting "was not able to proceed for want of quorum".

A vote taken under that cloud, he warned, "would be open to serious legal challenge by any shareholder who chose to bring it".

He also urged the board not to conflate the reappointment fight with the separate, pending question of Tata Sons' listing status with the RBI.

"It would not serve this company for a regulatory development to determine the outcome of a succession process," he said, adding that "the page has turned" on Chandrasekaran's original decision to step down.

According to a statement issued by Tata Sons, the reappointment saga traces back to July 28, 2025, when Tata Trusts passed a unanimous resolution expressing "appreciation" for Chandrasekaran's stewardship of the group since 2017 and resolving that he "be re-appointed as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years" once his current tenure expired.

Tata Sons' board agreed in principle the following September, and set out to secure formal approval in February 2026.

That approval never came cleanly. "In February 2026, in the absence of unanimity, the resolution was deferred for decision," the company said. The matter resurfaced at board meetings in May and June without resolution.

Then, on August 12, Chandrasekaran informed the board that he would not put himself forward for reappointment when his term expires on February 20, 2027.

Three weeks later, on September 3, the board's Nomination and Remuneration Committee met to consider the fallout. It "unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for re-appointment at the next Board meeting", Tata Sons said.

That meeting came on Thursday.

"Chandra acceded to the Board's request to reconsider his decision," the company said, and the board "thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years".

Four directors voted in favour; Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, voted against.

Tata Trusts moved immediately to repudiate the outcome.

In a statement headlined declaring the resolution "illegal", the Trusts said Chandrasekaran's August 12 decision not to seek reappointment "has been duly accepted and has attained finality" and that they had already directed Tata Sons "to initiate the process for setting up a Selection Committee for appointing a successor".

The Trusts disclosed that Noel Tata had submitted a legal opinion from Justice DY Chandrachud, the former Chief Justice of India, backing their position.

The Trusts said they "remain committed to ensuring an orderly and timely leadership transition" and confirmed a fuller statement by Noel Tata to the board was annexed to their release.

In that annexed statement, delivered directly to directors, Noel Tata laid out his objections point by point.

He stressed that Chandrasekaran's August 12 letter "was freely taken and clearly expressed", was not requested by the board, and was "not the outcome of any process of review" - yet was made public "without prior deliberation with the shareholders," including Tata Trusts, which holds "approximately 66 per cent of its equity".

Once made public, he argued, the decision "has consequences which this Board cannot afterwards undo", noting that "the Group's employees, its lenders, its counterparties and the market have all proceeded upon it. So, has the majority shareholder. The page has turned".

He argued a reappointment vote asked the board "to set aside three things at once: the Chairman's own stated decision, the acceptance of that decision by the majority shareholder, and the further process which that shareholder has asked this company to set in motion".

Noel Tata also raised a procedural objection: his own standing as a director, he said, was "presently uncertain" after a general meeting "was not able to proceed for want of quorum", meaning any vote on the chairmanship "rests upon a foundation which has not yet been laid".

He warned that a decision taken under that uncertainty "would be open to serious legal challenge by any shareholder who chose to bring it" -- a risk, he said, the company could ill afford "at a moment when it has matters of far greater consequence pending before its regulator".

He urged directors not to let the reappointment question bleed into the separate, unresolved dispute over Tata Sons' listing obligations to the RBI.

"It would not serve this company for a regulatory development to determine the outcome of a succession process, and it would not serve this company for a succession process to shape its regulatory posture," he said, adding that each matter "is entitled to be decided upon its own merits".

He closed by asking that his statement "be recorded in full in the minutes of this meeting".

With Tata Sons treating Chandrasekaran as reappointed and Tata Trusts treating the vote as a nullity - and a selection-committee process already under the Trusts' direction - the dispute appears headed toward further confrontation.

The next showdown may happen at the company's AGM, which has to ratify the appointment.

Neither side's statement indicated any immediate legal filing had been made as of Wednesday.

The shift in Tata Sons board's position followed the RBI's rejection last week of Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a non-banking financial company - a decision that revives the prospect of a stock listing the company had spent more than a year trying to avoid, including by repaying more than Rs 21,000 crore in debt.

Board members reasoned that continuity of leadership would reassure prospective investors ahead of any listing process, according to sources.

Potential investors typically seek assurance on management continuity once a company embarks on an initial public offering.

The listing push followed the Reserve Bank of India's rejection on September 11 of Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a core investment company, an exemption that would have let the company avoid a stock-market debut.

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an "upper layer" non-banking financial company in 2022, a designation that requires listing within three years; that deadline lapsed in September 2025 while the deregistration request was under review.

Tata Sons had repaid its outstanding debt in an earlier bid to qualify for the exemption.

The listing decision exposed a rift even within the Trusts.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust sought to bind nominee director Venu Srinivasan to vote against the listing, but Srinivasan refused, citing his independent duty as a director sitting on the board as a joint nominee, according to people familiar with the matter.

Any legal challenge to the RBI's rejection can only be pursued by Tata Sons itself, not by the Trusts directly, according to sources.

Chandrasekaran has led Tata Sons since February 2017, when he succeeded Ratan Tata as interim chairman after the board's ouster of Cyrus Mistry.

He was unanimously reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022.

Tata Trusts backed a third term for him as early as 2025, but the proposal stalled in February 2026 after Noel Tata raised concerns over losses at businesses like Air India and Tata Digital and set out conditions, including keeping Tata Sons unlisted, for supporting the renewal.

Thursday's vote appears to resolve the succession question that had been running in parallel: the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust had initiated a formal process to identify Chandrasekaran's replacement, with Tata Steel chief executive TV Narendran, Tata Sons group chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal and National Stock Exchange chief executive Ashish Chauhan as contenders.

That process is now expected to be paused or discontinued.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds about 18 per cent of Tata Sons and has pushed for a listing to unlock value from its stake and support its own debt repayment.

An eventual Tata Sons listing could rank among the largest IPOs in Indian history. Even a 1 per cent stake sale has been valued at an estimated Rs 15,000-20,000 crore, implying an overall valuation near Rs 20 lakh crore - roughly USD 230 billion - for the conglomerate, which holds controlling stakes in more than a dozen listed companies across steel, automobiles, software services, hospitality and aviation. (Agencies)