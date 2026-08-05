Tata Projects bags Rs 670 cr order  from RMZ for Chennai commercial project

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Tata Projects on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 670.24 crore from real estate platform RMZ for the main civil works of a commercial development in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Under the contract, the company will undertake complete core and shell construction including civil, structural and architectural works, masonry, plastering, waterproofing, common-area finishes, basement flooring, fire-rated doors, external finishes and painting.

The project is the latest addition to RMZ's Chennai portfolio, Tata Projects said in a statement.

Tata Projects is one of the country's leading technology-led engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, the statement said. (PTI)