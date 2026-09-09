Tata Power Solaroof crosses 5 lakh rooftop solar installations

NEW DELHI, Sep 8: Tata Power Solaroof has surpassed 5 lakh rooftop solar installations across India and facilitated over Rs 8,500 crore in solar financing in the country.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the company has completed 5,19,673 installations (as of July 31, 2026), representing a 14 per cent market share, and is targeting 30 lakh installations by 2029.

Tata Power Solaroof has so far facilitated financing worth over Rs 8,500 crore through a network of more than 25 financing partners, helping more consumers and businesses access rooftop solar solutions, it added.

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Tata Power Solaroof, part of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd, has crossed the milestone of 5 lakh rooftop solar installations across India, marking a significant step in the adoption of distributed renewable energy across residential, commercial and industrial segments.

With rooftop solar emerging as an increasingly attractive solution for reducing electricity costs and enhancing energy resilience, Tata Power Solaroof is expanding access through its nationwide ecosystem of over 700 channel partners and more than 250 authorised service partners.

This network enables the company to provide localised support across the customer journey, from consultation and system design to installation, commissioning and after-sales service.

Under its 'Quality Lifelong' promise, Tata Power Solaroof combines high-efficiency solar modules with comprehensive warranties, financing options, insurance protection and service support.

Its solar modules come with 25/30-year performance warranties, while systems are backed by a minimum five-year warranty.

The company's service proposition includes an initial response to customer service requests within two hours and resolution within 48 hours, reinforcing its focus on reliability and long-term ownership experience.

Tata Power Solaroof continues to support the government's rooftop solar ambitions through its flagship 'Ghar Ghar Solar' initiative, aligned with the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Launched in 2024, the initiative has expanded to 11 states and one Union Territory, including Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Bihar, collectively covering a population of over 90 crore. (PTI)