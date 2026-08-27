Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 72.5-MW solar project in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: Tata Power Renewable Energy on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 72.5-megawatt solar project at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

The energy will be supplied to Tata Steel through TP Vardhman Surya, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a statement said.

TPREL said the ground-mounted project is expected to generate 166 MUs of green energy annually, and offset 1,18,856 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The project deploys 1,71,360 modules for the Tata Steel project that have been manufactured from TP Solar Limited.

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"The project is advancing Tata Steel's decarbonisation journey and strengthening TPREL's contribution to India's renewable energy capacity," it said.

With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 12.3 GW.

Out of this, around 7 GW (5.7 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind) is operational, while close to 5.3 GW is under various stages of implementation, which includes 2.2 GW of solar and 3.1 GW of wind.

Tata Power Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of Tata Power Company. (PTI)