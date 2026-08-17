Tata Power, IIT Bombay collaborate to  accelerate innovation in clean energy, power tech

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Tata Power on Monday said that it has signed a Master Research Agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to boost innovations in next-generation energy technologies and advanced clean energy solutions.

The agreement was signed at the IIT Bombay campus by Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Power, and Shrikrishna V Kulkarni, Dean (Research & Development), IIT Bombay, a company statement said.

The collaboration brings together IIT Bombay's research excellence and Tata Power's industry expertise to jointly develop impactful solutions across areas such as smart grids, power electronics, energy storage, electric mobility, cybersecurity, AI for power systems, digital grid technologies, carbon capture, and circular economy.

The partnership aims to accelerate the translation of cutting-edge research into scalable, industry-ready technologies that contribute to India's clean energy transition, energy security, and sustainable development, the statement said.

"By combining IIT Bombay's cutting-edge research with Tata Power's experience in deploying solutions at scale, we aim to accelerate the development of future-ready energy technologies. This partnership will contribute to a more resilient, secure, intelligent, and sustainable power ecosystem for India," said Sinha.

Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay, stated that this collaboration with Tata Power aligns strongly with IIT Bombay's mission to translate advanced laboratory research into deployable industry solutions. (PTI)