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Home / Business / Tata Motors to increase vehicle prices by up to 1 pc from Oct 1

Tata Motors to increase vehicle prices by up to 1 pc from Oct 1

MUMBAI, Sep 17: Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors on Thursday announced it will increase its vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent from October 1.  The revision is being undertaken to offset the rise in commodity and other input...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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MUMBAI, Sep 17: Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors on Thursday announced it will increase its vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent from October 1.  The revision is being undertaken to offset the rise in commodity and other input costs, the company said in a statement.
The price increase will differ depending on the vehicle models and variants, it said. (PTI)
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