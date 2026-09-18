Tata Motors to increase vehicle prices by up to 1 pc from Oct 1
MUMBAI, Sep 17: Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors on Thursday announced it will increase its vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent from October 1. The revision is being undertaken to offset the rise in commodity and other input...
MUMBAI, Sep 17: Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors on Thursday announced it will increase its vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent from October 1. The revision is being undertaken to offset the rise in commodity and other input costs, the company said in a statement.
The price increase will differ depending on the vehicle models and variants, it said. (PTI)
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