Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to hike prices by up to Rs 25,000 from Sept 1

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) on Friday said it will hike prices of its vehicles across its models by up to Rs 25,000 from September 1 to partially offset increase in input costs and inflationary pressures.

The price increase across the portfolio, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs) will vary across models and variants, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) said in a statement.

"This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures," the company said.

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While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, it added.

The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained, the company said.

At present TMPV sells a range of conventional engine and electric vehicles from entry-level hatchback Tiago to premium SUV Safari and Harrier EV priced around Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 31 lakh. (PTI)