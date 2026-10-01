Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales  rise 15 pc in September to 70,210 units

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent rise in total sales to 70,210 units, including electric vehicles, in September from 60,907 units in the same month last year.

Domestic Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales were at 68,810 units last month as compared to 59,667 units in September 2025, a growth of 15 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a statement.

International business PV sales were at 1,400 units in September as compared to 1,240 units in the same month last year, up 13 per cent, it added.

Overall electric vehicle sales, including international business and domestic, were at 15,384 units last month as against 9,191 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 67 per cent, the company said.

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "In Q2 FY27, passenger vehicle demand sustained the strong momentum seen following GST 2.0, despite the quarter being seasonally softer. Industry Vahan volumes grew around 24% year-on-year, led by increasing adoption of greener powertrains, providing a promising backdrop for the forthcoming festive season.

"For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Q2 FY27 was our highest-ever quarter, with sales of 201,723 units and industry-beating growth of 40% year-on-year. We ended the quarter on a strong note, crossing the 70,000-unit sales milestone in September and look forward to carrying this momentum as we enter the festive period," Chandra said. (PTI)