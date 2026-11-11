Tata Motors partners with Finzo EV Solutions to make electric commercial vehicles more accessible

MUMBAI, Nov 11: Tata Motors has partnered with battery lifecycle firm Finzo EV Solutions (Turno) for providing tailor-made financing schemes for its electric Small Commercial Vehicle and Pickup (e-SCVPU) customers.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Tata Motors customers will get access to quick loan disbursements, flexible repayment plans and a 25 per cent assured buyback guarantee, the company said.

"Our partnership with Turno strengthens our EV ecosystem by offering end-to-end ownership support to customers. By removing financing hurdles and safeguarding long-term resale value, we are empowering customers across the country to switch to zero-emission mobility with greater confidence," said Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head for SCVPU at Tata Motors Ltd.

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As electric commercial mobility gains momentum, customers need greater clarity and assurance around the value of their vehicle over its lifecycle, said Varun Nair, Director, Turno.

"Our partnership with Tata Motors brings together customised financing and assured buyback support to address these needs and make the transition to electric mobility easier.

"By leveraging our expertise in battery intelligence and EV lifecycle management, along with our assured buyback programme, we are building greater certainty around the ownership and resale journey of electric commercial vehicles," Nair added. (PTI)