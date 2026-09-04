Tata Motors' Iveco takeover offer gets Consob nod; acceptance period opens Sep 7

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: Tata Motors on Friday said Italy's market regulator Consob has approved the offer document for its voluntary tender offer to acquire all common shares of Iveco Group NV.

The acceptance period for Iveco shareholders will begin on September 7 and close on October 26, unless extended, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Under the offer, Tata Motors will pay Euro 14.10 per common share of Iveco Group, including dividend, to shareholders.

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TML CV Holdings BV, an indirect subsidiary of Tata Motors, received Consob's approval for the offer document on September 3, 2026.

Shareholders who tender their shares during the acceptance period will be paid on October 30, 2026, unless the offer period is extended.

If legal conditions are met, the acceptance period will reopen for five trading days, from November 2 to November 6, with payment scheduled for November 13, 2026.

The offer document, which contains the detailed terms of the offer and procedures for accepting it, will be published and disseminated through modalities to be specified in a subsequent press release, the company said.

The offer will open in Italy and be extended to shareholders in the United States in accordance with relevant securities regulations.

The filing said the acceptance period has not started yet and that the press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, or a solicitation to sell, securities.

Tata Motors had announced its decision to promote the offer through TML CV Holdings Pte. Ltd. in July 2025. (PTI)