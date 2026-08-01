Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales  up 37 pc at 39,641 units in July

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Tata Motors Ltd on Saturday reported a 37 per cent growth in total commercial vehicle sales at 39,641 units in July as compared to 28,956 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 28 per cent at 33,876 units last month as compared to 26,432 units in July 2025, Tata Motors Ltd said in a statement.

International business volumes were at 5,765 units as against 2,524 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 128 per cent, it added. (PTI)