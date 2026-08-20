Tata Group-owned IHCL announces opening of Taj Palace Lucknow

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the country's largest hospitality player, has announced the opening of the 181-key Taj Palace hotel in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the hotel on Wednesday.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, "As India's economic and tourism landscape continues to expand, cities such as Lucknow are emerging as important centres of growth, driven by infrastructure development, rising investment and increasing visitation".

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The opening of the second Taj hotel in the city is reflective of the state's growing prominence and our commitment to the region, Chhatwal added.

He shared that IHCL has a long-standing presence in Uttar Pradesh, which has today grown to a strong 60-hotel portfolio across more than 20 cities.

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, architectural landmarks and celebrated traditions.

Santosh Shetty, General Manager, Taj Palace, Lucknow, said, "Taj Palace, Lucknow reflects the city's evolving character, blending contemporary elegance with nature-inspired design. We look forward to welcoming guests with the warmth of Tajness in this modern sanctuary of new Lucknow." (PTI)