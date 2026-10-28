Tata Group Being Criminally Destroyed, Will Ensure Justice For These Crimes: Rahul

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Tata Group is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, asserting that "we will ensure justice for these crimes".

Gandhi's remarks come amid Tata Group's bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom as well.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate.

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In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?"

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of treating Indian businesses as their personal property.

"Indian business is not Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's plaything," he said, adding, "You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes."

There was no immediate response from the government or the Tata Group to Gandhi's allegations. (Agencies)