Tata Comm to invest USD 450 mn in high  speed fibre network to connect AI data centres

NEW DELHI, Oct 26: Tata Communications on Monday said it is planning to invest about USD 450 million to set up a high-speed, long-haul fibre network in India to connect AI data centres.

The first phase of the program will focus on the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai corridor, one of India's most important Al and hyperscale growth routes.

Subsequent phases will expand connectivity into emerging East Coast and Western India data centre ecosystems, including Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar, GIFT City and other strategic locations, the company said.

"Tata Communications...announced strategic investments of close to USD 450 million to build an Al super highway in India - a high-speed, low-latency network fabric connecting India's key Al data-centre corridors. The company will build around 10,000 kilometers of the new long-haul fibre across India, creating one of the country's largest Al-ready connectivity network," the company said in a statement.

Integrated with Tata Communications' global network backbone, the planned network aims to provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end connectivity fabric, supporting the performance, resilience and scale required for next-generation Al workloads. (PTI)