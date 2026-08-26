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Home / State / Tarun Vijay presents 4 lakh Rakhis to Army Chief for frontier soldiers

Tarun Vijay presents 4 lakh Rakhis to Army Chief for frontier soldiers

Excelsior Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 25: In a unique gesture of love and respect for soldiers posted in frontier areas, former MP and founder Chairman of Uttarakhand War Memorial ShauryaSthal, presented 4.5 lakh Rakhis to Chief of Army Staff, Gen...

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Daily Excelsior
04:15 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Tarun Vijay meeting with Army Chief, Gen Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday.

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: In a unique gesture of love and respect for soldiers posted in frontier areas, former MP and founder Chairman of Uttarakhand War Memorial ShauryaSthal, presented 4.5 lakh Rakhis to Chief of Army Staff, Gen Dhiraj Seth today.

These Rakhis will be immediately sent by air to jawans posted in frontier and difficult areas. Gen Dhiraj Seth highly appreciated Tarun Vijay's inspiring Rakhis for the soldiers.

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Tarun Vijay has been doing this noble task for the last ten years when Gen Bipin Rawat was COAS.

Rakhis are collected from all over India, especially Tamil Nadu, where usually Rakhi is not a festival but still children make the Rakhis out of love for soldiers.

President Award winner, Principal Ram Subramanyam (Karur) leads the beautiful campaign there. In Delhi Vivekananda Vidyalaya, renowned sociopolitical leader Rajkumar Bhatia's Roti Bank collects thousands of these Rakhis.

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