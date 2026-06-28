Tarun elected BBIA president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: The election for the 2026-28 executive body of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) was held on today at BBIA Bhawan under the supervision of Election Commissioners Anil Suri (former BBIA president), Ajay Bansal and Sanjeev Nanda.

A total of 273 votes were cast out of 277 eligible votes, reflecting a voter turnout of over 98 per cent.

Advertisement

In a closely contested election, Tarun Singla was elected president after securing 137 votes, edging past Rahul Bansal, who polled 135 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

For the post of senior vice president, Viraaj Malhotra emerged victorious with 154 votes, defeating Nitin Nagpal, who secured 116 votes, while three votes were declared invalid.

Nitin Sood was elected vice president with 150 votes against Suhail Sharma's 119 votes. Four votes were declared invalid.

Sachin Kapoor won the post of general secretary by polling 144 votes, defeating Rishi Kant Gupta, who secured 125 votes. Four votes were declared invalid.

Abhishek Mahajan was elected secretary with 143 votes, while his rival Arjun Kerni received 123 votes. Seven votes were declared invalid.

Vivek Singhal was elected treasurer after securing 163 votes against Angad Gupta's 108 votes, with two votes declared invalid.

The newly elected office-bearers will lead the Bari Brahmana Industries Association for the 2026-28 term.