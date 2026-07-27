New Delhi, Jul 27: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday lauded the Union Government's recent measures to reform the examination system and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to form a high-level task force is a "historical step" toward ensuring transparency and protecting the future of the nation's youth.

Speaking on the formation of the expert committee, Chugh emphasised that the Prime Minister has been dedicated to the interests of students since assuming office.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously working for the interests of students and youth since May 26, 2014. Even before this, he has taken steps on this issue, and I thank the Prime Minister for forming a task force of experts under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani, who will ensure transparency and credibility in the examination system. This is a very big step," Chugh said.

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The BJP leader took a sharp dig at the Opposition, questioning their inaction during their decades-long rule.

"I want to ask those who are raising questions today why you didn't do it during your six decades in power. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing a bill for discussion on strict laws, but you are not ready for discussion. Strict punishments and heavy fines should be given so that no criminal commits a crime," he added.

Chugh further highlighted that the new legal framework would target the "paper leak mafia" with unprecedented severity and speed.

"The paper leak mafia, which is attacking the dreams of the youth, should receive strict punishment and timely investigations, which I think is the biggest thing the Prime Minister has done: that there will be a timely investigation in the court. Hearings will be held day to day, and criminals who are rotting in jails today will receive strict punishment. Others involved will also be punished; this decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just about exam reform but is proof of his commitment to the youth of the country," the BJP leader said.

He also stressed the role of technology in creating a foolproof system, stating, "By developing a technology-based transparent and accountable examination system, Narendra Modi's government is continuously paving the way for worthy talents to get their rightful opportunities. By doing this continuously, our youth will get more and more opportunities. The formation of a high-power task force for exam reforms, a new strict law, and the role of youth in the building of India--all these are historical steps."

Turning his focus to the Opposition's conduct in Parliament and public, Chugh accused Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of avoiding meaningful dialogue.

"On the other hand, the kind of behaviour of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi is unfortunate. You don't want to discuss; you are running away from discussion. Today, they are again playing with the future of the students of the country," he said.

Chugh accused the opposition leaders of exploiting the situation for political gains.

"In fact, there was a race among Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, all of them, to politically hijack the students' movement. And even now, their attempt is to spread confusion and fear, not to give meaningful results," he stated. (Agencies)