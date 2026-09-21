Tarigami Targets BJP Over J&K Assembly Ruckus

SRINAGAR, Sep 21: CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami on Monday lashed out at the BJP for creating a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and said that the disruption of Question Hour deprives legislators of an important opportunity to hold the government accountable.

The first day of the autumn session of the assembly saw the BJP target the government by raising slogans on various issues.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged BJP MLAs to take their seats so that the House could proceed with the legislative agenda. However, the BJP members, holding placards, did not budge, creating a chaotic atmosphere.

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In a post on X, Tarigami said, “Question Hour in the list of business of the legislature is the most important part of the proceedings, which enables members to question and seek answers from the government and make it accountable.” “Stalling Question Hour virtually deprives legislators of an important opportunity to make the government responsive to the urges and aspirations of the people,” he said.

Referring to the chaos in the assembly, the CPI(M) leader said that while the BJP members were raising slogans, he urged all MLAs, irrespective of political affiliations, to jointly press the Centre to fulfil its repeated commitment to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The legislature itself is disempowered and thereby citizens feel disappointed. It is time that all legislators, irrespective of their affiliations, unitedly raise their voice in support of this legitimate and long-pending demand of the people,” he said.