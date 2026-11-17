Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The 11-member Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Environment, headed by CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, today inspected various areas of Jammu city to assess environmental concerns and civic infrastructure deficiencies, particularly those related to sewerage management, drinking water supply and sanitation.

The committee visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Old City, Old Dounthly, Peer Kho Water Filtration Plant, River Tawi and associated Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Malik Market and Bathindi.

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The members also interacted with residents to hear their grievances in the presence of Housing and Urban Development Department, Jammu Municipal Corporation and other departmental officials.

National Conference MLA Salman Sagar, who was part of the committee, called for a detailed examination of shortcomings in the Smart City projects and fixing of accountability.

Referring to the condition of Mubarak Mandi and adjoining localities, he said residents had complained that little had changed since 2007, with dilapidated streets and lanes, inadequate sewerage management and drinking water supply problems.

He also pointed out complaints regarding sewage and drinking water allegedly mixing due to leakages in pipelines and called for urgent intervention to address these basic infrastructure deficiencies.

Talking to reporters, Tarigami said Jammu could become a healthy city only if its surrounding environment, particularly air quality, water sources and residential conditions, was properly maintained.

He warned that neglecting environmental concerns would further aggravate the city's problems.

Referring to the Smart City projects, he said several works had been undertaken in Jammu and Srinagar, but residents continued to raise concerns over their impact on the ground.

He also expressed concern over garbage dumps in both cities and inadequate arrangements for waste disposal.

Tarigami urged the Government and administration to ensure better coordination among departments and focus on resolving civic problems rather than cosmetic beautification.

He said both capital cities should remain clean and well-maintained throughout the year and not merely during VVIP visits.