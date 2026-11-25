Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 24: CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today demanded an immediate halt to excavation work near Sheshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route, seeking an independent expert assessment of the ecological and geological risks before any further construction activity is allowed.

Speaking to reporters here, Tarigami, who is also Chairman of the J&K Legislative Assembly's Committee on Environment, expressed concern over the use of heavy machinery near the glacial lake, saying the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) clarification on the work did not address whether environmental clearances had been obtained.

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He demanded that the Governments of India and J&K jointly constitute an independent team of glaciologists, geologists, hydrologists, forest officials and disaster-management experts to inspect the site, assess the impact of excavation and make their findings public.

Tarigami also questioned whether the ongoing work was connected to the proposed Khanabal-Baltal highway project (NH-501), whose alignment envisages a new road stretch along the traditional Yatra route through Pissu Top, Zojibal, Sheshnag and Panchtarni.

He sought clarity on the relationship between the ongoing work and the proposed highway alignment, besides disclosure of environmental and forest clearances.

Describing Sheshnag as a glacial lake situated at an altitude of about 3,590 metres and the source of the East Lidder river, he warned that excavation in its fragile surroundings could destabilise slopes, alter natural drainage patterns and increase sedimentation.

Referring to the BRO's claim that the work was confined to existing tracks and involved widening them to ease congestion and improve safety, Tarigami questioned the need for heavy earthmovers if no new construction was being undertaken.

He said assurances about environmental safeguards, protection of natural drainage and safe disposal of excavated material were insufficient without clarity on the required clearances.

Warning against large-scale infrastructure development without considering the vulnerability of the Himalayan ecosystem, he said roads, tunnels, pilgrim facilities and track-widening projects along the route must be assessed collectively rather than individually.

Citing the 2025 cloudburst at Chasoti in Kishtwar's Paddar area, which killed 63 people and left 31 missing, besides the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013 and South Lhonak Lake disaster in Sikkim in 2023, he stressed the need for caution in ecologically fragile mountain regions.

Tarigami said the NH-501 design report, prepared by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in January 2024, proposed two- or four-laning of approximately 90 kilometres between Khanabal and Baltal.

He said the environmental implications of the project must be reassessed in light of subsequent Himalayan disasters.

He also sought details of consultations with the Forest Department and compliance with the Supreme Court's December 13, 2012 judgment concerning arrangements along the Amarnath Yatra route.