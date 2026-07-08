Taratala warehouse collapse: Suvendu meets victims' kin, hands over compensation

KOLKATA, Jul 7: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met the families of those killed and injured in the Taratala warehouse collapse and handed over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured in the incident.

Adhikari met the survivors and family members of the victims at the state secretariat Nabanna and assured them of the state government's support. He also spoke separately with those injured in the June 24 incident and took stock of their medical condition.

He said the government was exploring ways to provide sustained assistance to the affected families.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. No amount of compensation can make up for the loss of a life. The government stands with the affected families and will continue to support them," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said the government would take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

"We will examine what went wrong and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. If anyone feels that their treatment is incomplete or they require further medical assistance, the government will provide support," he said.

Adhikari attributed the collapse to alleged lapses during the previous Trinamool Congress government and the then Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) administration.

The CM also announced that his government would take responsibility for the education of the children of those who died in the incident.

The Taratala warehouse collapse, which took place on June 24, claimed 16 lives and left 17 injured.

Adhikari said rescue operations were carried out immediately by multiple agencies, including the Kolkata Police, Fire Brigade, Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"We would have been happier if we could have rescued everyone alive. The administration did not waste any time. With the help of local people, Kolkata Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies, we managed to rescue 17 people, but we could not save 16 others. We are deeply saddened by that," he said.

Adhikari said the incident highlighted the need for stricter monitoring of safety measures, including fire safety compliance and audits.

"We had earlier seen incidents in Posta, Majerhat, Burrabazar and Tiljala during the previous government. Rescue operations were not held the way they should have been. Our government will take all possible steps to prevent such incidents in the future," he said.

He said the victims largely belonged to economically weaker sections of society and often took up risky jobs due to financial constraints.

"You belong to the economically weaker sections of society, and that is why many of you take up such difficult work. The government is with you and will stand beside you," Adhikari told the affected families.

He also listened to the concerns raised by some family members during the meeting. One of the victims' relatives requested assistance in securing employment for a family member.

The compensation was provided through the Labour Department's cess fund, officials said.

Adhikari said the government would also examine the circumstances that led to the collapse and identify those responsible for the incident.

"People should know who was responsible for this mishap. The government will take appropriate steps after examining all aspects of the incident," he said.

During the interaction, the wife of one of the deceased appealed for a job, saying, "I have lost everything. The roof over my head is gone. I have a 14-year-old daughter. If I could be given some employment..."

Responding to the request, the chief minister said the Labour Department was exploring ways to provide sustained assistance to the affected families.

"We will be able to provide some monthly financial assistance through the Labour Department. The chief secretary has informed me about it," Adhikari said.

He said one member from each bereaved family would be provided employment in the local civic body on a daily-wage basis.

Adhikari also announced that eligible members of the affected families who have passed Class 10 would be considered for engagement as civic volunteers with the Kolkata Police.

"The government stands by you. We will do everything within our capacity to help. Those injured may require medical treatment in the future, and we will provide medicines. We will also ensure that the education of children of those who lost their lives is not disrupted," she said.

The chief minister said he had asked state minister Agnimitra Paul and KMC commissioner Smita Pandey to oversee the rehabilitation process. (PTI)