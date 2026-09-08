Tara Chand flays Govt for rising inflation, unemployment

Excelsior Correspondent

KHOUR, Sept 7: Former Deputy CM and JKPCC working president, Tara Chand flayed the Government for rising inflation, unemployment and increasing electricity tariffs.

Addressing a meeting of workers from Akhnoor and Chhamb Assembly Constituencies at Chak Malal, here today, Tara Chand said that rising prices of essential commodities is putting unprecedented pressure on household budgets.

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Questioning the Government and elected representatives regarding promises made during elections, the Congress leader said: “Where is the promise of one lakh jobs? Where are the free LPG cylinders promised to the people? What happened to the commitment to abolish smart meters? The people have a right to know why these promises have not been fulfilled so far.”

Expressing serious concern over unemployment among educated youth, he said that thousands of young people possessing degrees and professional qualifications are waiting for meaningful employment opportunities and a secure future.

Tara Chand also highlighted the problems being faced by daily wagers and urged the Government to address their long-pending demands.

He also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of Jorian-Pallanwala road.

Calling upon Congress workers to strengthen the party at grassroots level, Tara Chand urged them to remain continuously connected with the people and take up their genuine issues with the concerned authorities.

He called for complete unity, discipline and coordination among Congress workers of Akhnoor and Chhamb as the party prepares for forthcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Madan Lal Sharma, Jaswant Singh, Tarsem Singh, Bodhraj Sharma, Rajkumar, Devinder Singh, Sanjeev Bhagat, Kamal Kumar, Joginder Kumar Sharma, Suraj Singh, Sharda Kumari, Rampal Sharma, Ishar Dass, Hansraj, Yusuf Masih and others.