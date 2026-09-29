Tanvir Sadiq Slams Bureaucratic Interference, Says Episode Shows Why J&K Needs Statehood Back

Srinagar, Sep 29: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Tanveer Sadiq on Tuesday questioned the role of bureaucracy in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it underlines why the UT needs statehood back.

Taking to X,Tanveer Sadiq wrote, "Next time anyone asks why J&K needs statehood, just read this."

"Can you imagine a state where senior bureaucrats write to the Assembly Speaker seeking to stop a resolution moved by the elected Chief Minister — without even the knowledge of the concerned minister?" he said.

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"This isn’t about one government or one party. It is about who is ultimately accountable to the people. That is precisely why J&K needs its statehood back," he added.

His remarks came after reports that a senior bureaucrat had written to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather seeking to stop the statehood resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Assembly. (GNS)