Tanks Are 'Iron Wall' On Borders, Boost Soldiers' Morale: Rajnath Singh

Jabalpur, Aug 27: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday described tanks as an "iron wall" on India's borders that act as a death knell for the enemy and boost the morale of soldiers deployed in forward areas, asserting they remain vital to ground warfare despite the growing role of drones and missiles.

Singh made the remarks after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 472-crore facility for the overhaul of T-series battle tanks at the 57-year-old Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ), an ordnance unit here.

"Our Army is one of the most powerful forces in the world. T-72 and T-90 tanks are extremely important for ground warfare. They stand like an iron wall on our borders," he said.

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"Tanks act as a death knell for the enemy and also boost the morale of our soldiers deployed on the borders," Singh added.

He said tanks, like other military equipment, require regular maintenance and periodic overhauling to ensure their operational readiness.

Under the upcoming project, the facility will overhaul 80 T-72 and T-90 tanks annually, Singh said.

The Indian Army requires the overhaul of around 230 such tanks every year, according to him.

The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) at Avadi currently overhauls around 150 tanks annually, and the new facility at VFJ will bridge the remaining shortfall, the defence minister said.

Singh said modern warfare was changing rapidly, with drones, missiles and other advanced technologies playing an increasingly important role.

"We need drones, missiles, artillery, electronic warfare systems and modern tanks. Our soldiers should have both tanks and drones, with effective coordination between the two," he said.

The upcoming facility in Jabalpur would further strengthen India's capabilities in this direction, Singh added.

New technologies were constantly emerging in the defence sector and battles could no longer be won using conventional methods alone, the defence minister said.

In the age of drones and missiles, some may question the relevance of tanks, he said, adding that he held a different view.

"The character of warfare has changed, but that does not mean tanks have lost their relevance. Drones and missiles are important, but tanks continue to have a role. What is needed is not reliance on a single platform, but a combined capability," Singh said.

Every weapon system has its own strengths, he said.

"The strength of a tank lies in its mobility and firepower. The need today is not to eliminate tanks, but to modernise them. This is not a battle of one weapon against another; it is a battle involving the entire combat system," Singh said.

While technology and the character of warfare were evolving, tanks continued to remain relevant and necessary in ground warfare, he added.

VFJ, where the tank overhaul facility is coming up, is a premier military vehicle manufacturing unit operating under Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).

Established in 1969, the factory initially produced Shaktiman 3 tonnes (T) vehicles in collaboration with Germany's MAN, as well as Nissan 1T and Jonga vehicles in collaboration with Japan's Nissan Motors Co.

The factory complex is spread over 330 acres, while its adjoining estate covers another 600 acres, officials said. (Agencies)