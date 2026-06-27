Tanker Struck In Strait Of Hormuz As Iran, US Launch Attacks In Region

Dubai, Jun 27: A tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, just after Bahrain said that Iran launched an attack targeting it.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported the attack, saying the ship's crew was safe and no environmental damage was reported.

No one immediately claimed the attack. However, Iran attacked a ship on Thursday off Oman, trying to get out of the Persian Gulf.

The strikes show the danger of the Iran war again spinning out of control, even after Iran and the US reached an interim deal to try to reach a final accord to end the conflict. (AP)