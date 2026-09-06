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Home / Todays story / Tanker plunges into gorge, 2 killed

Tanker plunges into gorge, 2 killed

Excelsior Correspondent KISHTWAR, Sept 5: Two persons onboard an empty oil tanker were killed here today after the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The ill fated tanker, bearing registration number JK02AU-8391, was on way...

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Daily Excelsior
04:01 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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People stand near the mingled remains of a tanker which met with an accident in Kishtwar on Saturday.

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 5: Two persons onboard an empty oil tanker were killed here today after the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The ill fated tanker, bearing registration number JK02AU-8391, was on way to Kishtwar when it met with an accident at Pathimhal in Palmar area.

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Immediately after the accident, locals along with cops started a rescue operation and retrieved the bodies of the deceased persons from the tanker and shifted the same to District Hospital Kishtwar for postmortem and other legal formalities.

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The deceased were identified as Abdul Majeed Wani, son of Ahamad Ullah Wani, resident of Banihal and Shakoor Ahmed, son of Liyaqat Ali, resident of Assar, Doda.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.

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