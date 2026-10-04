Tanishq launches Diamond Expertise Centre in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand of the Tata Group, has brought its Diamond Expertise Centre (DXC) to Jammu, offering customers a technology-enabled way to understand and evaluate their natural diamond jewellery.

A statement said the centre provides customers a free-of-cost opportunity to examine their natural diamond jewellery, irrespective of where it was purchased, and learn about its unique characteristics through advanced technology.

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The interactive experience enables customers to understand the qualities that contribute to a diamond's appearance and character, it said.

The Jammu store also offers a range of Tanishq jewellery for everyday wear, festive occasions and weddings.

Its collections include 'Souls in Symphony', 'Enchanted Trails', 'Mriganka', 'Rivaah' and 'Mirage'.

Ashish Tewari, RBM, North 3, Tanishq, said Jammu had a rich jewellery culture and a strong appreciation for craftsmanship and tradition.

He said the DXC would provide customers an opportunity to understand their natural diamonds through technology and make such knowledge more accessible.

The launch is part of Tanishq's efforts to promote transparency and customer awareness in the diamond buying experience while offering jewellery combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs.