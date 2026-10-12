Talla Jewellers opens 5th store in Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Marking an auspicious new beginning on the first day of Navratri, Talla Jewellers here today inaugurated its fifth store in Akhnoor, Jammu.

A handout stated that with a legacy of 40 years built on trust, tradition and exceptional craftsmanship, the brand continues to expand its presence and strengthen its connection with customers.

Advertisement

The new store brings an exquisite collection of gold, diamond and other jewellery designs closer to the people of Akhnoor, catering to diverse tastes and special occasions.

This milestone reflects Talla Jewellers' commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and celebrating life's precious moments with generations of families.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, MLA Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Bhagat and others.