Talla Jewellers expands footprint in J&K, opens sixth store in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 1: Talla Jewellers, recognised as one of Jammu and Kashmir’s leading bridal jewellery brands today strengthened its presence in the region with the grand opening of its sixth outlet at Shaheedi Chowk, Kathua.

With five established outlets in Gandhi Nagar, Janipur, Lakhdatar Bazar, Udhampur and Akhnoor, the opening of the Kathua showroom marks another significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey.

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The expansion reflects Talla Jewellers’ commitment to reaching more customers across Jammu and Kashmir while continuing to uphold the values of quality, customer satisfaction and timeless elegance.

Known for its exclusive jewellery collections and elegant designs, Talla Jewellers offers a diverse range of ornaments suited to different tastes and occasions.

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The new outlet at Shaheedi Chowk is expected to provide customers in Kathua with greater convenience and access to the brand’s jewellery collections without having to travel to other cities.

The showroom will serve customers seeking jewellery for bridal trousseaus, family celebrations, festive occasions and personal milestones.

By extending its retail network, Talla Jewellers continues to strengthen its relationship with customers and build on the trust it has developed over the years.