Tall promises by 'double engine' NDA Govts disappeared into thin air: Kharge on Northeast floods

NEW DELHI, July 2: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday flagged the issue of devastating floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim, and said the tall promises by "double engine" NDA governments have disappeared into thin air with floods becoming an annual feature in the Northeast.

Kharge said the Modi Government cannot afford to treat this as another routine disaster response and must immediately utilise the PM CARES Fund to provide adequate compensation, comprehensive rehabilitation and sustained relief to every affected family.

The devastating floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim have claimed precious lives and left thousands of families displaced and devastated, he said in a post on X.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and stand in unwavering solidarity with every person affected by this tragedy across the Northeastern region," Kharge said.

"All the tall promises by 'double engine' NDA governments to the people of Northeast to make their states 'flood free' (See: BJP's Assam Vision Document, 2016) have disappeared in thin air, even as flood has become a regular annual feature with little preparedness and scarce long-term mitigation efforts," the Congress chief said.

While India is proud of its brave Armed Forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams who are working tirelessly to rescue stranded people and support relief operations, the scale of this humanitarian crisis demands a far stronger response, Kharge said.

"The Government must urgently deploy additional personnel, resources and financial assistance to intensify rescue efforts, rebuild damaged infrastructure and ensure that no affected family is left behind," he said.

Kharge also urged Congress party leaders and workers to assist and aid the victims in flood prone areas. (PTI)