Talks only on PoK: Rajnath slams Pakistan for making terrorism 'state policy'

DRASS, Jul 26: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed Pakistan for making terrorism a "part of its state policy" and said there will be no talks with the country other than on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, which is a "part of India illegally occupied" by it.

In his address at the Kargil War Memorial here, the defence minister also said that Operation Sindoor clearly demonstrated what the fate of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism will be, asserting that the country can respond to any misadventure by Pakistan with a severity far "beyond their imagination".

The occasion was the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, with Singh describing India's victory in the Kargil war in 1999 as "a diamond studded in the crown of Bharat Mata".

Advertisement

Recalling the Operation Sindoor conducted in May 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said the Indian armed forces dealt a severe blow to the backers and supporters of terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor made it clear what the fate will be of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism," Rajnath said.

Asserting that India and its armed forces have the capability to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan with a severity far "beyond their imagination", he said, "Any evil step towards the sovereignty and integrity of India will meet with the same fate."

In his address, he also said India's intentions are clear. "There will be no talks with Pakistan."

"If there will be talks, it will be on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK), a part of India which it occupied illegally," the defence minister said.

Singh added that 27 years have passed since the Kargil war, and the paths taken by India and Pakistan have diverged sharply.

"While India is exploring new avenues of innovation, Pakistan is seeking new routes for infiltration. India is engaged in chip design, whereas Pakistan is busy designing terror. India is building a start-up ecosystem, while Pakistan is constructing a terror ecosystem," Singh said.

India is manufacturing semiconductors, while Pakistan is "preparing suicide bombers," he said.

Singh further said India is recognised for space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions. India is sending satellites into space, whereas "Pakistan focuses on sending terrorists across the border".

India is providing software to the world, while Pakistan is "exporting sleeper cells", he said, further contrasting India's data centres with the neighbouring country's "radicalisation centres" and the Indian move to connect the world through UPI with "linking terrorism with hawala networks" by Pakistan.

"In short, our paths diverge; should Pakistan attempt to obstruct our path to prosperity with its nefarious designs, our defence forces stand ready to deliver a befitting response," he said.

Sharpening his attack on the neighbouring country, Singh said the distinction between the military and militants has "vanished", with the country "making terrorism a part of its state policy".

India-Pakistan ties have seen a downturn since the Pulwama terror attack in 2014 and India's subsequent Balakot airstrikes.

Singh said Pakistan's military "not only shelters terrorist organisations but also works with them. That is why, during Operation Sindoor, we made it clear that India no longer views terrorists and the governments that nurture them as separate entities," he said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay, the name given to India's military operation to reclaim the heights of Kargil after Pakistan's infiltration, which culminated on this day in 1999.

"The victory in Kargil wasn't just a military or diplomatic success; our soldiers exhibited indomitable courage and valour. I salute our bravehearts and their valour on 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas," Singh said.

Earlier, Singh, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, and the GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, paid tribute at the Kargil War Memorial here, offering homage to the fallen heroes.

Three helicopters in arrowhead formation, led by an advanced light helicopter and followed by two Cheetals, showered floral petals on the memorial from the air to mark the occasion.

The defence minister, who arrived here on Saturday, was the chief guest at the 'Shradhanjali Samaroh'.

Singh asserted that the central government possesses the political will to give the defence forces a "free hand" to respond decisively to threats, exuding confidence that no adversary would dare cast a hostile eye on India while its soldiers guard the nation's borders.

In his address, he paid glowing tributes to India's gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland during the 1999 Kargil war.

He remembered the countless bravehearts, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, who continue to inspire the nation, especially the youth.

"Kargil war has taught us that we must remain ever-vigilant at our borders in every season and under all circumstances," he said, pointing out that border infrastructure is being continuously strengthened, with equal emphasis being laid on modernising the military capabilities in sync with the changing times to enhance their operational efficiency.

Drawing inspiration from Captain Batra's iconic catchphrase 'Yeh Dil Maange More', Singh asserted that rapid strides are being made to achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence production, and the government remains committed to accelerating the progress.

He termed Kargil Vijay Diwas as a day of inspiration for every young person who seeks to understand the distinction between personal success and national duty.

"This day teaches us that the spirit of 'sacrifice' and 'service' forms the backbone of any nation," he said.

Singh highlighted that the Kargil War Memorial reflected the entirety of India as the fallen heroes represented every region of the country. "This wall of unity, despite diversities, stands tall against those who wish to harm us," he said.

Singh also emphasised that conflicts such as those in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine have not only tested the capabilities of defence forces but also the resilience, patience and resolve of nations.

He asserted that while India has a strong and capable military, safeguarding national security is a shared responsibility of every citizen. (PTI)