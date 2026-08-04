Talks can wait, crisis communication cannot

Anand Kumar

anandkmrai@gmail.com

Recent weeks have witnessed renewed calls for India and Pakistan to reopen dialogue. Significantly, these appeals have come not only from traditional advocates of engagement but also from unexpected quarters. Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and more than a hundred eminent citizens from both countries have argued that communication should not be abandoned altogether. At the same time, Indian and Pakistani strategic experts and former officials met in Colombo for another round of Track 2 discussions. These developments raise an important question: should India resume formal engagement with Pakistan?

Advertisement

The answer lies in distinguishing between political dialogue and strategic communication. Under the current security environment, there is little justification for resuming comprehensive bilateral talks. However, preserving channels of communication remains essential for managing crises between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India's Pakistan policy underwent a decisive shift after the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. New Delhi responded with Operation Sindoor against terrorist infrastructure and placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. This marked a significant departure from the past. For more than six decades, the treaty had survived wars and prolonged diplomatic hostility. By suspending its implementation, India signalled that bilateral cooperation can no longer remain insulated from Pakistan's continued use of cross-border terrorism. The message was clear: terrorism and normal engagement cannot coexist.

Pakistan's response has further complicated the situation. Rather than treating the suspension of the treaty as a diplomatic issue, Islamabad has increasingly framed it as a national security challenge. Army Chief General Asim Munir has vowed to take "all necessary measures" to secure Pakistan's water rights, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that interference with Pakistan's share of water could trigger conflict. Such rhetoric transforms a technical water-sharing arrangement into another arena of strategic confrontation.

At the same time, Pakistan is facing mounting internal security challenges. Balochistan has witnessed a sharp rise in attacks by separatist groups, including the Baloch Liberation Army, while the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan continues to target security forces. The recent killing of nine policemen in Ziarat district reflects the deteriorating security environment. Pakistan has again blamed India for these developments without presenting credible evidence. Meanwhile, prolonged protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over governance failures, inflation and political discrimination point to growing domestic instability. These internal challenges leave little room for meaningful political engagement with India.

India, meanwhile, has expanded pressure through diplomatic and legal means. The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam attack. Reports also indicate that New Delhi plans to seek Pakistan's return to the Financial Action Task Force grey list by presenting fresh evidence relating to terrorist financing. These measures demonstrate that India is pursuing a broader strategy that combines military deterrence with diplomatic and legal pressure.

Supporters of renewed dialogue rightly point out that geography cannot be changed. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's observation that neighbours cannot be changed remains relevant. Yet geography alone cannot create the conditions for successful negotiations. Dialogue requires a minimum level of trust, and trust cannot coexist with persistent cross-border terrorism.

This is why it is important to distinguish between formal negotiations and strategic communication. Political dialogue seeks to resolve disputes and normalise relations. Communication serves a different purpose: preventing crises from escalating into conflict. Military hotlines, limited diplomatic contacts and carefully structured Track 2 interactions help reduce misunderstandings without altering India's position on terrorism.

The recent Track 2 discussions in Colombo illustrate this distinction. Although they produced no breakthrough, participants discussed terrorism, water-sharing, crisis communication and escalation management. Such engagements neither amount to official negotiations nor imply a return to normal bilateral relations. Instead, they preserve channels that may prove invaluable during periods of heightened tension.

The recent remarks by senior RSS leaders and former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane should be viewed in the same light. They do not advocate unconditional dialogue but recognise that prolonged absence of communication between two nuclear powers increases uncertainty and the risk of miscalculation. Effective communication strengthens deterrence by allowing both sides to signal intentions clearly during crises.

India should therefore continue with a calibrated policy. Comprehensive political dialogue should remain contingent on credible and irreversible action by Pakistan against cross-border terrorism. At the same time, it would be strategically unwise to close every avenue of communication. Military hotlines, humanitarian contacts where necessary and informal Track 2 engagement can contribute to crisis management without compromising India's principled position.

In today's security environment, marked by terrorism, nuclear deterrence, drones and compressed decision-making timelines, communication itself has become an instrument of national security. Talks can wait until the conditions are right. Communication, however, should not. Preserving channels for de-escalation while maintaining firm pressure against terrorism remains the most prudent course for India and the stability of South Asia.

Associate Fellow

Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies & Analyses (MP-IDSA)