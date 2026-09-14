Taliban Warned Bin Laden To Step Up His Security Post Kandahar Hijack: CIA Documents

Washington, Sep 14: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had warned Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden to step up his security after the Kandahar hijack of an Indian Airlines flight in late 1999, intelligence documents released by the CIA have revealed.

The warning from the Taliban was mentioned in the Presidential Daily Briefs (PDB) presented to then US President Bill Clinton in January 2000, which was among the 71 such documents released on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks of 2001.

"Taliban.. (redacted) last week warned Bin Ladin to step up his security in case the hostage crisis in Qandahar was used by … (redacted) or "other governments" to send in… (redacted) against Bin Ladin, … (redacted) suggesting … (redacted) remains a key supporter of Bin Ladin," the PDB dated January 3, 2000, said.

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The Indian Airlines Flight 814 from Kathmandu to New Delhi was hijacked on December 24, 1999, by Harkat-ul Mujahideen terrorists and forced to land in Kandahar. The hijack crisis ended after India released three terrorists and handed them over to the Taliban on December 31, 1999.

Another PDB presented to Clinton on August 28, 1998, suggested that bin Laden intended to conduct attacks in Egypt, the Arabian Peninsula -- especially Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen -- India, Pakistan, Uganda, and possibly Nigeria.

It added that bin Laden's well-established infrastructure in North America, Europe, and East Asia lends credibility to reports that he also will target US interests in these regions.

The earliest document was dated February 13, 1998. It said that bin Laden and other Islamic extremists "met … (redacted) and agreed to procure unspecified chemical, biological, and nuclear substances from open markets."

The report said that bin Laden "has legitimate companies, business relationships, and a financial empire that could assist his pursuit of" the weapons.

A few PDBs released by the CIA were prepared for the then President George W Bush on the preliminary results of a US-Yemen investigation into the bombing of USS Cole in the port of Aden on October 12, 2000.

A September 10, 1998, PDB warned that extremists "may fly an explosive-packed airplane into a US city," while including the disclaimer that the available intelligence "provides no conclusive information on Bin Ladin's intentions for future attacks."

The report noted that bin Laden "said his preferred option is to strike the US on its own soil in Washington."

The final document included in the CIA's release is dated September 12, 2001, the day after planes crashed into the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and an open field in Pennsylvania.

The "situation report" described the latest intelligence surrounding bin Laden in the run-up to the attack, including details about his likely involvement.

"Mounting evidence indicates Sunni extremists in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf recently were aware Usama Bin Ladin-directed attacks were imminent," the report said.

"(Redacted) the existence of a probable operation was widely known among extremists in Afghanistan and speculated Bin Ladin may have relocated to Kabul to avoid conflict over his activities with the Taliban leadership in Kandahar," said the PDB dated September 12, 2001. (Agencies)