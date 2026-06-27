Talent hunt for Wushu, Basketball on June 29

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Training Centre (STC), Jammu, will organize a Talent Identification Hunt for Wushu and Basketball on June 29 to fill vacant seats at the centre.

The selection drive aims to identify promising young athletes and provide them with an opportunity to undergo systematic training under the Sports Authority of India. Aspiring players with potential in Wushu and Basketball have been invited to participate in the trials.

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Interested candidates have been asked to report at the venue by 8:30 AM on June 29 with their Aadhaar Card, Date of Birth Certificate, recent passport-size photographs, and relevant sports achievement certificates, if available.

The initiative is part of SAI’s continued efforts to scout emerging sporting talent and nurture athletes through structured coaching and training programmes.