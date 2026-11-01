Tale of the Vale Retold

Gauri Shankar Raina

gsraina19@gmail.com

Watching 'Sath ta Satisar', staged recently at Apparel House auditorium, in Gurugram, by Yemberzal Foundation was a cathartic experience for me. It was not merely a presentation of events in a proscenium but the enactment of a coherent set of dramatic scenes from the history of Kashmir presented convincingly in a tale which was both lively and persuasive. The nature and the style of storytelling was different. The presentation was not limited to dialogues and acting only but moved beyond the general conventions of theatre. The theatrical techniques, which we have been following over the years, were reframed by the introduction of new elements. Traditionally, the central character of a play is called the protagonist but here in this play there is no protagonist. Kashmir tells her own story in a chronological sequence culminating in the interaction of an old lady and a shawl peddler. It was neither a history-play nor a docu-drama, but a peep into the history and culture of Kashmir. The play, written by Professor Farooq Fayaz, was captivating. And with the director of the play Bihari Kak, understanding what the author meant, visualised a spectacle with Kamal Razdan and his group of actors, singers, dancers and technicians working in tandem.

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The playwright, Prof Faruq Fayaz, has followed a non-conventional structure and used all the components of a complete play in the independent scenes which are then interconnected. Each scene has its its own narrative and its own climax. The play, based on the mythological beginnings of Kashmir, opens with a sequences highlighting the characters of the demon Jalodbhava and the saint Kashyap Rishi. Demon Jalodbhava has been devastating the populace. The demon is finally killed and then Kashyap advises his son Nila Naga to support Nikumbha, the Pisacha chief, so that people of the valley are able to live peacefully. The second scene highlights the importance of the legend of Heemal, the beautiful princess, and Nagrai, the Naga Prince. The popular tale is viewed as the story of the aboriginal inhabitants of the valley and is deeply tied to the cultural traditions of Kashmir. The author has competently highlighted human love by highlighting the obstacles that arose in the marriage of the two lovers. Then the play, in its next scene, moves to the era of Buddhism in Kashmir and focuses on the fourth Buddhist Council through the characters of Bodh Bikhshu and his Guru. The play after that focuses on the era of political expansion and economic prosperity of Kashmir when kings like Lalitaditya Muktapida and Avantivarman restored order in the region. It is during this period that Adi Shankracharya visited Kashmir. A fascinating scene has been created by the author to bring to light the dynamic energy of Kashmiri Shaivism in the form of Shakti which is non-different from Shiva, through the characters of a Kashmiri Brahmin lady and Adi Shankaracharya. The establishment of Shah Mir dynasty and then the rule of the popular king Budshah has been shown in an attention-grabbing scene in which Shri Bhat, the physician, refuses any wealth or land from the grateful king for the successful treatment of his fatal disease, but requests him to bring back the Kashmiri Pandits who had fled the valley during the reign of his father. The king happily announces the recall of exiles, rebuilding of their cultural spaces and abolishment of jazia and appoints Shri Bhat as his chief physician and health minister. The play moves from here to the times of Habba Khatoon, Arnimaal and Lal Ded and then to the tragic events of 1990s and ends with a scene of a Kashmiri migrant woman's interaction with her neighbour's son. The migrant lady tells him that she wishes to return to valley on her own conditions. All the scenes are connected through the narration of the events by a Sutradhaar (Narrator). The impact of all the scenes together is so great that the audience experiences the aesthetic effect of the production as a whole greater than the sum of its parts sequences.

To visualise an impressive production from such a complex script must have been a big challenge for the director Bihari Kak; however, the artistic product that has finally been presented on the stage is admirable and has been hugely appreciated by the audience. The director has dealt with different time periods of history with fresh insights into characters, story and style. He along with his associate Kamal Razdan has eschewed the traditional style of presentation by clubbing the tales with specific visuals. This technique of using multimedia on the cyclorama screen with actors performing in the middle and down-stage spaces has created a panoramic presentation.

The actors of the play have also delivered spectacular performances. All these were pleasing to the eye and no one lost the emotional impact even while following a recorded track. While embodying the roles of Jalodbhava, Kashyap Rishi, Heemal, Nagrai, Adi Shankracharya, Brahmin Woman, Budshah, Shri Bhat, Lal Ded, Shamas Faqir, Mahjoor, a Migrant Woman and a Shawl Peddler, the actors were able to play their parts with rational intelligence and aesthetic judgment. Emotions and actions of the characters were competently conveyed and the historical characters looked quite convincing on the stage. One dramatic action is a result of reaction to another such action and this was best done in the scene of Budshah and Shri Bhat. The chain of reactions to the actions of one by the other made the scene dynamic. That does not mean that other scenes were static or unimpressive. In fact, all the actors used the theatrical format to its best advantage and made the audiences think about the tale of Satisar.

The audience is always supreme. Unless the audience appreciates a production, the whole effort is worthless. It has always been a challenge for the playwrights, directors and actors to find effective means of capturing the audience's attention. And in the times of Netflix and digital streaming, the challenge is even greater. The audience is not bothered about the imaginative impulse of the writer, neither is it concerned about the director's interpretive talent. What is important for the persons sitting in an auditorium is that they must like and relate to what is being shown to them on the stage. As I was one amongst the hundreds of spectators, I could see a wave of aesthetic pleasure flowing all around. It was Rasa-anubhava-everyone was lost in the bliss of aesthetics.

Costume is a major element of any theatrical production. It defines the character, the period and its ambience to mirror the ancient and medieval eras of Kashmir with historical accuracy. The costumes of the characters of different times were coordinated with dramatic suitability. By the proper use of colours, shape and fabric, the characters were integrated with the narrative. These costumes provided the audience with hints of the character's traits and contributed to the overall milieu of the play.

The make-up of the actors was in the realistic mode and there were no exaggerations. However, the lighting could have been better to create the appropriate dramatic effect. Well, it can be refined in its future productions.

Each writer and director has his own approach but what matters is the basic idea and its presentation. Taken as a whole, the play 'Sath ta Satisar' introduced the general audience, particularly the younger generation, to the history and culture of Kashmir. Not only the writer and director but the entire team deserves kudos for it.

(The author is a Sahitya Akademy Awardee)