Talab Khatikan residents raise cleanliness, sanitation issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Residents of Talab Khatikan, here today, raised the issue of cleanliness and sanitation.

In a meeting, representatives of different communities from Talab Khatikan claimed negligence by the sanitation workers deployed at Jamia Masjid, Talab Khatikan and urged the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) authorities to intervene.

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They alleged that the ground staff of JMC, deployed at Jamia Masjid, expressed unwillingness to clean the premises daily.

On behalf of the residents, one Hilal Beigh emphasised the need for immediate and effective sanitation measures in view of the approaching festivals like Diwali.

“A temple is also situated near the Jamia Masjid in Talab Khatikan and ensuring proper cleanliness and maintenance of the entire locality is important for the residents and visitors belonging to different communities,” he maintained urging the JMC authorities to ensure regular cleaning, timely garbage removal and adequate sanitation of the locality.