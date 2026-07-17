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Takri Script Signboards Revive Dogra Heritage

    To revive and promote the Dogri language and its traditional Takri script signboards in Takri are being installed at major intersections and public places across the Jammu city. It is aimed to preserve Dogra cultural heritage and...

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Daily Excelsior
07:22 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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To revive and promote the Dogri language and its traditional Takri script signboards in Takri are being installed at major intersections and public places across the Jammu city. It is aimed to preserve Dogra cultural heritage and introduce younger generations to the script through everyday public visibility. Signboards have already been installed at more than 24 prominent locations and will be installed at 40 more localities of the city , including markets and residential colonies, to strengthen awareness and pride in the region’s linguistic and cultural identity.

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