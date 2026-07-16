Take decision on cricket stadium in Rajouri within 4 weeks: DB

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, to take a decision within four weeks on a representation seeking establishment of a cricket ground or stadium on land allegedly transferred to the department in Rajouri district.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the direction while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by Mohd Rahoof Khan.

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The petitioner submitted that the land in question had already been transferred to the Youth Services and Sports Department through various orders issued by the Government and the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri. He sought directions for development of a cricket ground or stadium at the site.

The court noted that the petitioner had earlier approached it through another PIL raising a similar grievance. That petition was disposed of on December 15, 2025, granting him liberty to approach the competent authorities.

In compliance with the earlier order, the petitioner submitted a detailed representation to the Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, on February 20, 2026. However, he alleged that no decision had been taken despite the passage of several months.

Considering the nature of the relief sought, the Division Bench directed the Commissioner Secretary to examine the representation and pass an appropriate speaking order.