TajGVK renamed Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels;  to continue operating under Taj brand

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: TajGVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd on Monday announced that its new name, Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels, has taken effect following a change in ownership of the hospitality player.

The name change came into effect after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation to the company on October 30.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) sold its entire 25.52 per cent stake in TajGVK Hotels and Resorts to the GVK-Bhupal promoter family and IHCL's nominee directors stepped down from the Board on December 30, 2025.

However, IHCL will continue to operate the hotels in its portfolio under the Taj brand through long-term hotel management agreements.

Formed in 1995 as a joint venture between the GVK-Bhupal family and Tata Group-owned IHCL, the company is now owned and led entirely by the promoter family.

"The new name, Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels Ltd, reflects this structure and the company's focus on the luxury segment. While the corporate name has changed, the hotels themselves remain Taj. IHCL continues to operate all our hotels in the portfolio under the Taj brand through long-term hotel management agreements, and guests, employees and partners will see no change in brand, service or standards," Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels said in a statement.

Krishna GVK currently owns six operating hotels across Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh and Mumbai: Taj Krishna, Taj Deccan and Vivanta Begumpet in Hyderabad; Taj Club House in Chennai; and Taj Chandigarh and Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

The next phase of growth begins in Bengaluru. Taj Yelahanka will be the first hotel to open under the Krishna GVK name, taking the portfolio to seven hotels. It follows the same model as the rest of the portfolio â€“ owned by Krishna GVK and operated by IHCL under the Taj brand, the company stated.

Krishna Bhupal, Joint Managing Director, said, "Krishna GVK is built to grow, with a clear focus on expanding our portfolio into India's high-potential hotel markets. Taj Yelahanka, a 256-key luxury hotel, will be the first to open under our new name towards the end of November, taking us into Bengaluru, one of India's most dynamic hotel markets. Even after completing this landmark property, our net debt remains minimal, and our strong balance sheet puts us in a great position to pursue growth through both organic and inorganic routes."

Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels Ltd (formerly TAJ GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited) is a Hyderabad-headquartered owner of luxury hotels, promoted by the GVK-Bhupal family. (PTI)