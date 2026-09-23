Taiwan is watching closely as Xi,  Trump meet and hopes US will keep up its arms sales

TAINAN (Taiwan), Sept 23: As China's Xi Jinping arrives in Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump, Taiwan expressed confidence that US arms sales to the island that Beijing claims as its own will continue -- despite China's pressure.

China has pressed Washington to halt the arms sales, most prominently during a summit in May between Trump and Xi in Beijing. After that meeting, the United States paused the sale of a record-breaking USD 14 billion package -- and Trump described arms sales to Taiwan as a "very good negotiating chip" with China.

Still, the US government and Congress have "repeatedly expressed support for Taiwan's self-defence capabilities," Taiwanese Defence Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Chiao Fu-chun told reporters in the southern city of Tainan.

"We will continue to maintain close contact with the US Department of War and continue to push forward the arms procurement deal between Taiwan and the US, ensuring it proceeds as planned," he added.

The US is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan -- a self-ruled democracy that China sees as its own territory -- with the means to defend itself. While not recognising Taiwan as a country, the US is the island's strongest informal backer and arms provider.

Washington approved another USD 11 billion package for Taiwan in December.

Hours before Xi's arrival for the three-day state visit to the US, Taiwan's military on Wednesday conducted live-fire drills featuring a domestically developed eight-wheeled armoured vehicle, highlighting efforts to strengthen its own arms production.

Called The Cheetah, the vehicle can be fitted with a 105-millimetre (4.1-inch) cannon and can reach a maximum speed of about 100 kph (62 mph) and an operational range of about 500 kilometres (311 miles).

Taiwanese Maj. Gen. Chen Chien-chung said the vehicle can be used on various terrains and is suitable for urban warfare.

Trump has in recent years pressed Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to dramatically increase Taiwan's defence budget. The budget will exceed 3 per cent of Taiwan's gross domestic product for the first time in 2027, and Lai has pledged to get to 5 per cent by 2030. (AP)