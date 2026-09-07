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Home / Latest News / Tahir Khurshid Raina Posted As Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu

Tahir Khurshid Raina Posted As Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 7: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Tahir Khursid Raina, and posted him as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, against a vacant post. According to an...

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Daily Excelsior
04:43 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 7: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Tahir Khursid Raina, and posted him as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, against a vacant post.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General of the High Court, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, will hold the additional charge of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, till a regular appointment is made.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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