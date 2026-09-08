Tahir Khurshid Raina posted as Pr Distt & Sessions Judge Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Tahir Khurshid Raina and posted him as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, against the vacant post.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General of the High Court, the transfer has been ordered in the interest of administration.

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The High Court further directed that the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, shall hold the additional charge of the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, until the post is filled on a regular basis.