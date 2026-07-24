Table Statehood Restoration Bill This Parliament Session, Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre

Srinagar, Jul 24: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday called for the introduction and passing of a bill to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Reiterating the party's longstanding demand, Abdullah urged the Central government to honour its repeated commitments by introducing and passing the statehood restoration bill during the ongoing session.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir have waited long enough. The restoration of statehood is not merely a political demand but a constitutional and democratic imperative," he said in a statement.

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The three-time chief minister said that Parliament must seize this opportunity to fulfil the government's solemn assurances given repeatedly to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and restore their democratic rights and dignity without any further delay.

He also commended the Omar Abdullah-led government for its "prompt, compassionate and hands-on" response in tackling the challenges arising out of the recent inclement weather in the Union Territory.

The elected government's swift intervention and continuous monitoring of the situation have provided timely relief to the affected people, Farooq Abdullah said, adding that this reflected its commitment to public welfare.

He appreciated the chief minister for personally overseeing relief and restoration efforts, undertaking field visits, reviewing the situation with the civil administration and ensuring that rescue, rehabilitation and essential services are restored at the earliest.

The National Conference chief urged all party legislators, party functionaries and workers to remain on the ground, stay in close touch with the people, and extend every possible assistance to those affected.

"This is the time to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our people. Public service is the essence of our politics, and every party representative must ensure that grievances of the affected families are promptly brought to the notice of the administration and addressed without delay," he said.