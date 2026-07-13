Table Space inks agreement with CleanMax  for solar power at its centres in Karnataka

NEW DELHI, July 13: Realty firm Table Space, which provides flexible office spaces to corporate clients, has signed a long-term agreement with renewal energy firm CleanMax for supply of solar power at its facilities in Karnataka.

In a statement on Monday, Table Space said it has "has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd for a 2.7 MWp group captive solar project in Karnataka."

The project will supply solar power to Table Space's managed office centres in the state upon commissioning. It will help in directly reducing the carbon footprint for over 5 lakh sq ft of office space.

Founded in 2017, Table Space has a portfolio of over 11 million square feet across major cities. It has more than 80 centres across 9 major Indian cities. (PTI)