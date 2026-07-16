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Tabasum appointed Joint Registrar Inspection

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Tabasum, Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar, and posted her as Joint Registrar Inspection at the High Court Wing, Srinagar. The posting has...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Tabasum, Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar, and posted her as Joint Registrar Inspection at the High Court Wing, Srinagar.

The posting has been ordered against an available post in the interest of administration.

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