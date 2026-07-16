Tabasum appointed Joint Registrar Inspection
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Tabasum, Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar, and posted her as Joint Registrar Inspection at the High Court Wing, Srinagar. The posting has...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, July 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Tabasum, Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar, and posted her as Joint Registrar Inspection at the High Court Wing, Srinagar.
The posting has been ordered against an available post in the interest of administration.
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