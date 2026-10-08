BENGALURU, Oct 8: Seventy-five years after it began as a platform for India's travel agents, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) is preparing to reinvent itself for a tourism industry increasingly driven by technology, digital platforms and rapidly changing traveller expectations.

The message came through strongly at TAAI's Double Diamond Jubilee celebrations hosted by its Karnataka Chapter in Bengaluru on October 6, where the country's oldest travel trade association celebrated its legacy while putting the spotlight firmly on the future.

Held at Holiday Inn, Race Course Road, under the theme "Honouring Our Legacy, Inspiring the Future", the event brought together TAAI's national leadership, Karnataka office-bearers, veteran members and industry partners.

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TAAI National President R. Sunil Kumar said the association's 75-year journey had been defined by leadership, service, trust and excellence, but its future would depend on its ability to embrace innovation and anticipate the changing needs of the tourism industry.

The continuing demand for TAAI membership itself, he said, was an indication of the association's growing influence. More than 600 membership applications are currently on the waitlist, following a stringent vetting process adopted by regional and chapter leadership across India.

"This reflects the growing importance and stature of TAAI," Mr Kumar said.

With more than 2,500 travel agents, tour operators and allied service providers, TAAI has established itself as a major collective voice of India's travel trade.

But the Bengaluru celebration was not merely a retrospective on 75 years.

It also offered a glimpse of the travel industry that lies ahead.

DigiYatra CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi and Head-Strategy, Communications and Institutional Relations Sundar Natarajan spoke about innovations in digital travel infrastructure, highlighting how technology is reshaping the passenger journey.

TAAI National Vice President Bettaiah Lokesh lauded DigiYatra for its convenience and service excellence, underlining the growing importance of seamless digital experiences in modern travel.

TAAI Karnataka Chapter Chairman Niranjan S. Bhargava said the industry was entering a new phase while drawing strength from the association's legacy.

"As we step into the next chapter of TAAI's legacy, we carry forward the spirit of 'Empowering Evolution, Journey Beyond Today'," he said, referring to the theme of the forthcoming 69th TAAI Convention.

The convention, scheduled in Kolkata from October 25 to 28, will bring the 75th anniversary celebrations to a grand conclusion.

National Managing Committee member Amish Desai took the gathering through TAAI's journey since its establishment in 1951, while the Karnataka Chapter used the occasion to honour former office-bearers and managing committee members who had contributed to the association's growth.

The celebrations also saw participation from leading travel trade and industry partners from Karnataka.

For TAAI, however, the Bengaluru gathering represented more than a milestone. (UNI)