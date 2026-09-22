T R Gupta Trust organizes Langar at GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: T.R Gupta Public Charitable Trust here today organized a Langar at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for the attendants of OPD/In Patients who come from far off places for treatment of their relatives and friends.

Offering services in the Langar, Trustees Dr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Rajinder Motial, Kailash Langar, Satish Sharma and Naresh Gupta served the food to more than 600 persons.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, former Prof & HOD Pediatrics, SMGS Hospital, GMC Jammu said since the Trust's inception in 2018, it organized dozens of such activities in Jammu Division besides holding Multispecialty Medical Camps in various districts of Jammu Division.

A handout stated that the Trust also runs a Free Multispecialty Medical Clinic where it provides free medicines at its building in Marble Market, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, from 10 am to 8 pm and on Sundays from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The handout further mentioned that there is a Lab facility also which functions from 7 am to 8 pm daily, Physiotherapy from 11 am to 8 pm and USG from 9 am to 11 am.

Recently, the Trust launched its website: www.trguptapubliccharitabletrust.com, where one can find details of various facilities available at the clinics, including the names of doctors and information about the activities carried out by the Trust so far.