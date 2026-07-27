T R Gupta Trust organizes awareness lecture on breast cancer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: An awareness lecture on breast cancer organized by the T R Gupta Public Charitable Trust was held here today.

A renowned Breast Surgical Oncologist, Dr Kanika Kapoor of MAX Smart Superspeciality Hospital Saket, New Delhi delivered the lecture.

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Dr Kanika emphasised how to detect its early detection by the females by regularly examining their Breasts.

Noticing any lump in their breasts, watch whether there is any blood or watery discharge or change in the skin texture of breast and it these symptoms are found the woman should immediately seek consultation of Oncologist.

"Males should also have consultation, on noting any abnormality though, as the incidence is one in 1000, where as in females it is about one in 8," she said.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Ashok Kumar Gupta, Trustee and formerly Prof & HOD Paediatrics GMC Jammu, laid emphasis on its early detection and management as it is cost effective and much less torture to the patient/ family, physically, psychologically and emotionally and good chances of much longer survival and with minimal chances of relapse.

A large number of women attended the lecture and interacted with Dr Kanika.

This was the first awareness lecture on critical diseases. The Trust will organise more such lectures in the near future.