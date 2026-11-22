Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: An awareness lecture and free consultation on spinal problems organised by the T R Gupta Public Charitable Trust was held here today.

During the lecture renowned Dr. Aayush Aryal “Consultant Orthopaedics - Spine Surgery & Joint Replacement” of Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital Saket New Delhi, spoke at length on various ailments of spine affecting the children, adults, and elderly people.

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He said, “Lack of physical exercise, wrong posture particularly while on mobile / screen, poor l sunlight exposure and overweight are the major factors contributing to spinal disorder.”

Dr Aryal emphasized that prevention is the best remedy and said that mobile should be viewed by holding it at the level of eyes with elbows resting on the table and straight spine.

Reasonable physical activity, adequate sun light exposure, nutritious diet and strengthening exercise of spine and swimming are recommended to prevent spinal diseases.

During swimming, spine is in horizontal position and thus eliminating the effect of gravity. He said that more than 90- 95% of spinal problems are manageable without surgery.

Dr Ashok Kumar Gupta, Trustee and former HoD of Paediatrics GMC Jammu welcomed the speaker and said that Trust shall be organizing more such awareness lectures and consultation for the benefit of people.